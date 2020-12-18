‘It’s how the pandemic will end’: Carroll Hospital health care workers first to get COVID-19 vaccine

Olszyk, who has been Carroll Hospital’s chief medical officer for more than seven years, said he and his colleagues were waiting for a day like Friday for months. When news of the coronavirus first came to light about a year ago, Olszyk said, they wondered if it would become as severe an area as New York or some of the European countries that were affected. They followed the ebb and flow of the virus, from its spikes in March and April to its flattened curve in the summertime to now, when colder weather brought more people indoors and led to another spike.