The seventh president of Carroll Hospital currently serves in the same capacity at a hospital in Corning, N.Y., and is described as having a “passion for quality.”
Garrett Hoover has been named president and chief operating officer of Carroll Hospital and will take over his duties on March 30, according to a Monday news release from LifeBridge Health.
The Westminster hospital is a LifeBridge Health center. Lifebridge also announced that Craig Carmichael will become president and chief operating officer of Northwest Hospital in Randallstown.
Hoover is currently president and chief operating officer at Corning Hospital in Corning, New York. As Hoover and his family relocate to Maryland, Hoover is quoted in the release as saying his vision is to uphold and expand upon the great work that has made Carroll Hospital a top-ranked hospital in Maryland, including a continued focus on a patient-first approach to care.
“Patients should receive quality care in a physical environment that is clean, comfortable and easy to navigate. They also should be supported emotionally during this time, where they are being heard and communicated to in a manner that works best for them and their family,” Hoover said via the release.
According to the release, Hoover has more than 30 years of experience in health care and is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He earned a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Seton Hall University, a master’s in human resources from Saint Francis (Pa.) University, and attained his undergraduate degree from Penn State University.
“Garrett is an experienced leader with a heart for community and passion for quality. I look forward to working with him on continuing our vision of improving the healthcare experience for our community at all points of care,” Jeffrey Wothers, chair of the Carroll Hospital Board of Directors, is quoted as saying in the release.
Leslie Simmons has been Carroll Hospital’s president since 2014. Since a reorganization in 2017, Simmons has been an executive vice president for LifeBridge Health.
“As we look to create a truly integrated healthcare delivery system at LifeBridge Health, we recognized the importance of having strong and focused leadership at each of our hospitals. With Garrett and Craig, we are thrilled to have found two experienced and exceptional healthcare executives to lead our teams at Carroll and Northwest hospitals,” Simmons is quoted as saying in the release.
Carmichael joins Northwest Hospital from the University of Maryland Medical System, where he has served as corporate vice president of operations and associate performance improvement officer.
“After an extensive national search, as well as input from many team members at all levels at both hospitals, we are excited to bring on these two new presidents, whose unique talents and experience are each an ideal fit for the hospital they will be leading,” Simmons said via the release.