Carroll Hospital’s farmers market returns

The Carroll Hospital Farmers Market returned Thursday, bringing to seven the number of farmers markets up and running in Carroll County, and is scheduled to continue weekly until its season ends Sept. 17.
Like other farmers markets in Carroll, the hospital’s market has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning late and being conducted a bit differently this year.
According to Alexiana Gaither, marketing coordinator at Carroll Hospital, the hospital implemented new policies for the market, similar to what they have for staff at the hospital.
“All of the vendors are going to be required to stop at the front desk of the hospital before each market for screening — the same screening that all of our associates have to do everyday,” said Gaither. “With that screening, they will answer a few questions, have their temperature taken, basically be verified by a nurse that they’re healthy enough to be part of the market. That way, we can ensure that everyone’s healthy and that it’s a little bit healthier to conduct it in-person this year.”
They also require that market shoppers and vendors wear some kind of face mask and have implemented social distancing policies like having vendor tables spaced out, encouraging shoppers to wait before going up to a table if there’s still someone there and keeping in the distance between others in mind. They are also working on getting some kind of hand sanitizing station at the farmer’s market.
The farmers market will be held each Thursday, rain or shine. For more information, including about how to become a vendor, Gaither can be reached at 410-871-6472.
The Downtown Westminster farmers market season began May 16 and runs each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Conway Parking Lot at Railroad Avenue (Md. 27), adjacent to Main Street. From 8 until 8:30 a.m., the market is open exclusively to those over 60 and others at-risk for the coronavirus. All customers must wear face covering and only 50 customers are allowed in the market at a time. Customers also can’t touch any products prior to purchase.
The Mount Airy Main Street Farmers Market, at 3 N. Main St., started June 3 and is held each Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. The Mount Airy farmers market follows a pre-order and pick-up system so customers can pre-order from certain vendors before getting to the market.
The Taneytown Farmers Market, at 501 E. Baltimore St., started June 6 and is held each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Hampstead Farmers Market, at 1341 N. Main St., opened June 6 and is held each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Face masks and social distancing are required and personal shopping bags will not be handled by vendors.
The Sykesville Farmers Market, at 731 Oklahoma Ave., started June 21 with about 10 vendors. The market runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, with social distancing measures in place.
The Carroll County Farmers Market, at the Carroll County Agriculture Center at 706 Agricultural Center Drive in Westminster, started June 13 and is held each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers must also wear protective face coverings, distance 6 feet apart and can’t touch products.