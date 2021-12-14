High COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations have Carroll Hospital, other officials urging ‘smart choices;’ free test kits available at county libraries

Due to high COVID-19 transmission and increasing hospitalizations, Carroll Hospital, the Carroll County Health Department and the Carroll County Board of Commissioners are working together to encourage masking, vaccines, testing and other “smart choices.”
“We have the tools we need to reduce local transmission of COVID-19 — vaccines, testing, contact tracing, masking, avoiding crowds, and making smart choices about what activities to participate in based on your risk,” said Sue Doyle, acting health officer at the health department.
Carroll County is currently in high COVID-19 transmission, according to CDC guidelines, so it is recommended that people wear masks indoors in public.
“Cases have been rising since mid-October and we expect them to remain high for some time due to holiday gatherings, cooler weather bringing people indoors and reduced use of masks,” Doyle said.
Hospitalization rates are also very high locally, straining resources and staff.
Garrett Hoover, president at Carroll Hospital, said the number of patients with COVID-19 continues to rise at an alarming rate. As of Dec. 14, the hospital had a total of 194 patients, with the Emergency Department seeing an average of 125 patients per day and the Critical Care Unit at full capacity since early fall.
“There are 41 patients in the hospital’s Emergency Department waiting for a hospital bed today,” Hoover said. “This is a daily challenge. … Carroll Hospital has witnessed a 100% increase in COVID in patients in the last 10 days. "
On Monday, the hospital had 47 COVID cases — 40 of these patients (87%) were unvaccinated and were an average age of 55. The other seven patients were vaccinated and were an average age of 75. None of these patients had received a booster vaccine, Hoover said, adding that 98% of patients in the Critical Care and Intermediate Care units are unvaccinated.
While no patients have been identified as having the omicron variant, he said the number of COVID-positive patients will likely continue to rise unless residents heed the advice of state and county health officials.
“We must get ahead of this virus and not become complacent. … I strongly encourage everyone in the community to please get vaccinated, get your booster, continue to wear masks indoors and exercise good judgment during this holiday season,” Hoover said.
Commissioner resident Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, called the increase in Carroll County cases “worrisome,” adding that every person needs to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community.”
Multiple community partners are providing opportunities for residents to get vaccinated and tested.
Pfizer vaccination clinics for 5- to 11-year-olds will be held on Wednesday at Manchester Volunteer Fire Department and Thursday at Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, both from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Health department vaccination clinics are held 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays, offering first doses, second doses and boosters of all vaccines.
A clinic will be offered at Reindollar Carriage House 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, with the Pfizer vaccine for those 5 years of age and older and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and older. First and second doses of the vaccines and boosters will be available.
The health department offers COVID-19 testing for people who are exposed or symptomatic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Tuesdays and Fridays, and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Wednesdays. Testing is not available for travel or for work.
At-home testing is another option for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19, who are having symptoms, or who want to test before visiting family and friends. Home test kits can be found in many pharmacies. Limited quantities of free test kits will be distributed through the health department and at Carroll County Public Library branches during library hours on Wednesdays.
Customers may register weekly at https://library.carr.org/testkit to pick up one kit (contains 2 tests) per registered person. Registration opens at 9 a.m., Tuesdays, and supplies are limited.
Kits will be in a labeled bag in the lobby or close to the entrance of the library. If an individual is ill or has been exposed, they are asked to not come into the library beyond the test kit pickup location.
For more information about home test kits, visit https://cchd.maryland.gov/at-home-test-kits/. Other testing options may be found at cchd.maryland.gov/covidtesting/.
In partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, GoVAX Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in December and January at the libraries. Dates include:
- Westminster Branch – Dec. 14 and Jan. 7
- Taneytown Branch – Dec. 15 and Jan. 5
- Mount Airy Branch – Dec. 16 and Jan. 6
- Finksburg Branch – Dec. 17 and Jan. 12
- North Carroll Branch – Dec. 18 and Jan. 13
Vaccinations are recommended for everyone 5 years of age and older. Boosters are recommended for everyone 16 years of age and older who qualifies (based on the timing of their last vaccine). Register at the links above or call your local branch for help signing up at 410-386-4488. For other vaccination options visit cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links/.
“Throughout this pandemic, Carroll County Public Library has served this community in any way possible. Whether it is using our 3D printers to make parts for PPEs, providing access to WiFi, hosting online programs for the public to attend remotely or designing express pickup services to allow people access to reading materials, CCPL is here for Carroll County,” Andrea Berstler, executive director of Carroll County Public Library, said in a statement. “We are pleased to work with the Carroll County Health Department to provide test kits and with the state health department to host vaccine clinics at all our branches.”