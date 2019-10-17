The Carroll Hospital Auxiliary will hold its 60th annual fundraising Ball on Saturday, Nov. 2, and Martin’s Westminster.
This black tie event — with a “Diamond Jubilee” theme — will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature drinks, dinner and dancing, with live music provided by the band Prime Time, as well as a silent auction. Tickets are available online at www.carrollauxball.org and are $175 per person.
Proceeds from the Auxiliary Ball will go to fund the hospital’s new Neonatal Couplet Care program in The Family Birthplace, which includes special suites where babies born prematurely or otherwise requiring intensive care can receive the medical care they need while staying with their mothers.
“In the past, the baby was swooped away from the parents and brought to a special neonatal nursery eliminating the ability to bond,” Carroll Hospital President Leslie Simmons told the Times at the program’s dedication in March. “For new parents, neonatal couplet care will make an enormous difference. They can feel like parents instead of visitors.”
For questions about the Auxiliary Ball, call 410-871-7280.
If You Go
What: The 60th Annual Carroll Hospital Auxiliary Ball
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Martin’s Westminster, 505 Jermor Lane, Westminster
Cost: $175 per person
To purchase tickets, visit www.carrollauxball.org