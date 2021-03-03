Carroll Hospice gets a new name, BridgingLife

As Carroll Hospice expands its programs and extends the reach of its compassionate end-of-life care, the organization announced a new name and tagline, BridgingLife: Compassionate care for life’s transitions, in a Wednesday news release.
The new name reflects its newly expanded palliative care program and geographic scope. Affiliated with Carroll Hospital, a LifeBridge Health Center, BridgingLife is a nonprofit organization providing palliative and hospice services to individuals with life-limiting, progressive illnesses and support to those who love them.
“Everyone has a different story. Throughout our more than 30 years in operation, we have earned a reputation for providing families with a sense of comfort and confidence because of our attentiveness to their individual needs and preferences,” Regina Bodnar, assistant vice president of hospice and palliative care services for Carroll Hospice, said via the release. “Now, as BridgingLife, we are proud to move forward with our mission to provide comfort and care in the setting best suited to address the needs of patients and their loved ones.”
Along with its Carroll County services, BridgingLife operates a 14-bed inpatient hospice unit at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, and the hospice team is preparing to manage a general 12-bed inpatient unit at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore this June. Future plans include extending BridgingLife’s palliative and end-of-life care and grief support services to Levindale Hospital and Grace Medical Center, both located in Baltimore City.
Additionally, renovations will soon begin on Dove House, BridgingLife’s inpatient hospice facility in Westminster, to increase capacity from eight to 14 beds and to refresh its patient and family rooms.
“Our team is excited to expand the hospice footprint into Sinai, Northwest and Levindale hospitals, as well as Grace Medical Center,” Leslie Simmons, chief operating officer and executive vice president of LifeBridge Health said in the release.
At the beginning of the expansion process, a committee composed of board members, community and staff came together to select a new name that would reflect the mission, historical perspective, powerful emotion and regional aspect of the organization.
“The naming process was extensive and extremely inclusive,” shares Ellen Finnerty Myers, vice president of corporate development for Carroll Hospital, with executive hospice and palliative care oversight for LifeBridge Health. “BridgingLife encompasses all that we do and how proud we are to do it.”
Carroll Hospice began in 1986 to provide end-of-life care to residents in Carroll County. Through the years, the organization has expanded its services and reach to not only care for patients in Carroll County but also to provide in-home and facility-based hospice, grief support and palliative care services in Carroll, Baltimore and Frederick counties, Baltimore City and portions of Pennsylvania.
For more information about BridgingLife, visit bridginglifecare.org or call 410-871-8000.