Carroll County Freedom Rally holds peaceful, passionate protest in Westminster

“I was at the initial protest back in April, in Annapolis, and I left that day feeling energized,” Brown said. “But I wasn’t sure where things were going to go. My husband, he watches things politically, and he said, ‘It’s still putting pressure on Hogan.’ And you’re seeing Hogan, even though he’s holding firm. ... I think when he dumped everything back on the county commissioners, he knew he had to do something. He wants the blame off him, so now he’s dumping it into their hands.