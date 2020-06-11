Carroll County Food Sunday receives $10,000 donation

A local credit union recently made a $10,000 donation to Carroll County Food Sunday to help keep bellies full during the pandemic.
First Financial Federal Credit Union made the donation to the county wide food bank, according to a news release from the credit union. The funds will help purchase food and resources to support their weekly distribution.
“Food insecurity in Carroll County has grown since mid-March as more families experience hardships brought on by the pandemic,” said Carroll County Food Sunday Executive Director Ed Leister in the release. “This generous gift from First Financial Federal Credit Union will help meet the expanded need now and will help us continue to serve the hundreds of individuals and families in the county who need supplemental and emergency food throughout the year.”
Carroll County Food Sunday has provided grocery packages full of nutritious food to local families, distributing food on Thursdays and Saturdays at Grace Lutheran Church in Westminster, the release reads.
Distribution occurs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 21 Carroll Street, according to Food Sunday’s website. Food donations are accepted at the church on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“For over 25 years, we have had the opportunity to proudly serve and get to know the Carroll County community,” said Eric Church, First Financial President/CEO, in the release. “As the pandemic continues to create challenges and uncertainty, we understand the positive impact on the community by partnering with organizations, like Carroll County Food Sunday. Together we can provide meaningful assistance to people and families throughout the county.”
First Financial also serves Carroll County Public Schools, Carroll Lutheran Village and Carroll Hospital Center, according to the release.
“In an effort to provide some relief to their groups, the credit union has contributed more than an additional $10,000 in meals and gift cards to the essential employees as well as donations to the healthcare systems’ emergency relief funds,” the release states.