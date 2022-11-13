Carroll County Food Sunday, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Westminster, celebrated its 40th anniversary last month at the Portico of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. Attendees gathered Oct. 19 and honored the organization as well as its founder Dominic Jollie, who died in September 2000. Four other people were honored by the organization, including Sylvia Canon, founder of Human Services Programs of Carroll County, Inc., who worked closely with Jollie to make Food Sunday viable; Dennis Fahey, Food Sunday administrator for nearly 20 years, who greatly expanded the Westminster premises; Edward Leister, president of the board and executive director of Food Sunday for six years, who gave the organization a business structure and a firm financial footing; and Caroline Babylon, current executive director, who maintains the strong business structure and remains open to new avenues of service to the needy. “Jollie’s vision and faith inspired the hundreds of volunteers who followed him to make Food Sunday the hallmark for food distribution to needy neighbors in the Westminster, Eldersburg and Taneytown areas for 40 years,” Babylon said in a news release.
Carroll Food Sunday celebrates 40th anniversary
