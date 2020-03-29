Coronavirus complicates the work of Carroll County food pantries

“Both our volunteers and clients, along with the public, are facing precarious times at present and it is difficult to know the proper action to take,” Leister wrote in an email. “Most of our CCFS volunteers are 75-plus years of age and fall in the high risk range to serve. Now that we are aware that a large number of those who are ill are in the 20-to-40 years age range and the extreme danger to any who are 60-plus years of age, that covers approximately 70% of our clients as well.”