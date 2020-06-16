In a ‘kind of nuts’ time for Carroll County businesses, Maryland delays ban on use of foam containers

Karen Sarno, supervisor of food services for Carroll County Public Schools, said in an email Tuesday evening, “We had used up 90% of our polystyrene and transitioned most of our inventory to new products. When schools closed 3 months early we used what we could in emergency feeding we now have a very small inventory in stock. We had planned on donating the small amount left (rather than destroying) but with the extension we will use it up in September if possible.”