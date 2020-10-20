Free flu vaccines offered for kids at drive-thru clinics in Carroll County

In a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, the Carroll County Health Department is offering opportunities for residents to protect themselves against a more typical health risk: the flu.
The health department is partnering with Carroll County Public Schools and Maryland Partnership for Prevention (MPP) to host free drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for children from 6 months old to 18 years old on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, according to a health department news release.
The clinics will be held from 3-6 p.m. each day at Winters Mill High School, North Carroll Middle School, Northwest Middle School, Francis Scott Key High School, Century High School and Parr’s Ridge Elementary School.
Participants will need to stay in their cars, and MPP nurses will administer the injectable vaccinations. The vaccinations are free regardless of the child’s insurance status and people without appointments will be accepted, but parents are asked to register ahead of time at marylandvax.org or vaccineconsent.com. (Type Carroll County in the “Search by Address” box and search within 25 miles, the release advises. Leave the “School Name or Location” box blank. Then choose your preferred clinic from the list. Both websites can be viewed in Spanish by clicking the “ES” button in the right-hand corner of any page.)
“You can get a flu vaccination at your medical provider’s office or a pharmacy, but some providers may not be offering flu vaccinations and some pharmacies may not be vaccinating certain age groups,” Maria Carr, maternal child health program supervisor at the health department, said in the release. “Though they are being held at public schools, these clinics are open to all children regardless of what school they attend; non-public and homeschool students are welcome.”
Vaccinations will also be available for CCPS staff, the release says. Staff will need to give their insurance information when they register.
For more information on the drive-thru clinics, call the Carroll County Health Department at 410-876-4949. For more information on flu vaccinations and a list of clinics and pharmacies, visit cchd.maryland.gov/flu.