Design and engineering funds approved for new Carroll County family shelter

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A new family shelter is coming closer to fruition in Carroll County, with the approval Thursday of a contract for architectural, engineering and design work.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved awarding a contract to Murphy & Dittenhafer Architects of York, Pennsylvania, for the architectural, engineering and design of the new shelter, at a cost of $337,898, including $74,000 for a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.

Advertisement

The funding is appropriated in the current county budget.

Advertisement

In 2021, the county purchased the Penn-Mar Organization building, 115 Stoner Ave., in Westminster, for $1.3 million for a new family shelter. The building will also have space for the county’s Citizen Services and the Bureau of Aging and Disabilities departments.

The current family shelter has been at 10 Distillery Drive in Westminster for more than 30 years.

Celene Steckel, director of the Carroll County Department of Citizen Services, explained to commissioners the problems with the current shelter, before briefing them on the highlights of the new facility.

The current family shelter “is on the fourth floor of a multi-human service agency building,” she said. “There are safety concerns with where it is located. There are [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliance issues, there’s inadequate space for the families that are located there. It is truly not a family-friendly environment, as far as there’s no green space located there for the families, for the children. We see that on a daily basis.”

With no grassy areas to gather and play, the families and children are forced to use a paved parking lot when outdoors. There is an indoor play area, but ductwork hangs from the ceiling.

“The bedrooms also have duct work that goes through them, and then also there’s only partial walls in the bedrooms,” Steckel said. “During COVID this was an issue and continues to be. It’s difficult to contain germs. It’s also difficult when you have young children or infants that are in shelter, because the noise obviously carries throughout.”

There are also issues with the bathrooms.

“We have two bathrooms, and then one tub, and one shower stall. Just imagine, that’s kind of the equivalent of two full bathrooms for 27 people potentially, in a 24-hour facility,” Steckel said. “It’s not adequate.”

Advertisement

The shelter has served 306 adults and 243 children during the last four years, with a waiting list to get in.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The new shelter is now known as COVE — Center for Opportunity, Value and Empowerment.

The current shelter is 6,000 square feet, but the COVE shelter will be 16,264 square feet on a 2.96-acre lot.

“There’s a drop-off loop with a canopy in the front of the building,” Steckel said. “There’s also a rear open space, rear doors that enter into a beautiful green space, that could be a community garden, and additional play area. There’s also an outdoor dining area and gathering space immediately outside the back door from the kitchen.”

The building will have a full kitchen and a conference room that can be used by other county agencies. There will be private bedrooms for eight to 10 families and several preparation areas in the kitchen, as well as room for computers.

Advertisement

Bryan Bokey, director of the county’s Department of Public Works, said construction will start in January 2026. Families and staff will move in by the end of the year.

Renovation costs are estimated at $2.8 million, and the total cost of the project is $5.5 million.