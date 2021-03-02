Here’s what you need to know about Carroll County’s upcoming municipal elections

Municipal elections will be held this spring in Carroll County’s eight incorporated cities and towns. Elections for two or three council seats will take place in each and four mayoral races will be contested.
There is still time to become a candidate. Information regarding each municipality’s election follows.
Hampstead
Election: May 11
Three Town Council seats are at stake. They are currently held by Marlene Duff, Joseph Renehan and Wayne Thomas.
Nomination packets are available at Town Hall and must be turned in by April 4 to be on the ballot.
More information: hampsteadmd.gov
Manchester
Election: May 18
Three Town Council seats are at stake. They are currently held by Melinda Smith, Debbie Howe and Dale Wilder.
Election packets are due April 5 at the Town Office.
More information: manchestermd.gov
Mount Airy
Election: May 3
The office of mayor is at stake. Incumbent Mayor Patrick Rockinberg is still deciding whether to run for reelection.
Two Town Council seats are at stake. They are currently held by Larry Hushour and Patricia Washabaugh.
All nominations need to be turned in by March 15. Nominations will be read March 8 and March 15 at 7 p.m. meetings at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Department reception hall. All nomination will be given to the town clerk to put on the ballot after the March 15 meeting.
More information: www.mountairymd.org
New Windsor
Election: May 11
The office of mayor is at stake. Mayor Neal Roop told the Times he is seeking reelection.
Two Town Council seats are at stake. They are currently held by Edwin Palsgrove and Edward Smith.
Certificate of candidacy is due by 3 p.m. on April 12 at Town Hall.
More information: newwindsormd.gov.
Sykesville
Election: May 4
The office of mayor is stake. Incumbent Mayor Ian Shaw told the Times he plans to seek reelection.
Three Town Council seats are also at stake. They are currently held by Alan Grasley, Leo Keenan and Stacy Link.
Nomination forms are available on the town’s website or at the Town House. They are due by March 22 at 4 p.m. Nominations will also be taken at the March 22 public meeting, to be held via Zoom.
More information: townofsykesville.org
Taneytown
Election: May 3
Three City Council seats are at stake. They are currently held by Diane Foster, Judith Fuller and Joe Vigliotti.
Election packets are due March 22, including declaration of candidacy, ethics filings, financial disclosure and campaign finance paperwork.
More information: www.taneytown.org
Union Bridge
Election: May 11
Three Town Council seats are at stake. They are currently held by Laura Conaway, Lou Ellen Cutsail and Amy Kalin.
Certificates of nomination can be obtained at Town Hall and are due back by April 12 at 4 p.m.
More information: www.townofub.org
Westminster
Election: May 11
The office of mayor is at stake. Mayor Joe Dominick told the Times he will not seek reelection.
Two seats on the city’s Common Council are at stake. They are currently held by Tony Chiavacci and Benjamin Yingling.
Declaration of Candidacy may be requested by emailing or calling the City Clerk at 410-848-4938 or on the city’s website. The deadline to file for candidacy is March 30. Names of candidates will be announced April 12.
More information: www.westminstermd.gov
Times reporters Yasmine Askari, Kristen Griffith and Megan Woodward contributed to this article.