Shortfall of election judges in Carroll County presents ‘challenge’ based on coronavirus concerns

“Voters who choose to complete the mail-in ballot application that will be sent by the State Board of Elections in late-August should know that once it is completed and sent back to the Carroll County Board of Elections, we will process that application and it will generate a ballot that will be sent to the voter by early-October,” Berry said. “Voters should try to send back their completed application as soon as possible so that they get their ballot in a timely manner. This will also include a prepaid postage return envelope. If a voter receives a ballot in the mail, but then chooses not to vote this ballot and instead comes to the polling place to vote, they will have no other choice except to vote a provisional ballot.”