Carroll County drug overdoses down slightly from 2019, but data may be affected by coronavirus pandemic

Doyle has a few hypothesis about why numbers have been lower during the pandemic compared to the previous year (with the exception of May). Maybe people who overdosed were afraid to go to the hospital or call for help because they were afraid of being around others and contracting COVID-19, she suggested. Overdoses could also be down because of how widely distributed Narcan has become, Doyle said, or perhaps people stayed in their homes due to the pandemic and couldn’t get drugs like they would normally.