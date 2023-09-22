Carroll upgraded to drought ‘warning’ status by Maryland Department of the Environment

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Brandon Green operates a Combine to cut and harvest the crop. Evan Staley, Sycamore Bridge Farm, is harvesting his corn weeks early in order to salvage his drought-damaged crop. The state has issued a drought warning, Wednesday September 20, 2023. Staley farms 700 acres in New Windsor and Westminster. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

On the plus side, a drastic lack of rain through the spring and summer months in Carroll County, along with an abundance of sunshine, resulted in an unusually delicious strawberry crop for Baugher’s Orchards and Farm in Westminster. But as dry conditions have persisted, Dwight Baugher, farm manager and president of Baugher’s Inc., said things have become more difficult for him and other county farmers.

Baugher’s has had to rely on its six irrigation ponds to provide water for pumpkins and other vegetables, which has kept them afloat this year.

But irrigation is not easy.

“It’s a lot of labor and a lot of work,” Baugher said. “But I’m glad we have it.”

The Maryland Department of the Environment on Wednesday officially placed the county under a drought warning, an upgrade from the drought watch status the county has been under since July.

MDE issued the drought warning Wednesday for Carroll as well as Baltimore, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties, and is asking residents and businesses to continue to voluntarily reduce water usage.No mandatory water restrictions have been issued by the state.

“The drought warning is based on lower-than-normal stream flows and groundwater levels for this time of year,” MDE stated in a news release. “The state increases oversight of water supply conditions, encourages voluntary water conservation practices, and updates its drought status weekly while the warning is in effect.

“While the state currently has enough water to meet the needs of residents and businesses, water conservation measures are encouraged to help avoid any future water shortages,” the news release said.

Groundwater levels, an indicator used to determine water supply conditions, have been at the warning status since late August, MDE spokesperson Madia Coleman said in an email.

“Recent decreases in streamflow, since August 31, in Central Maryland moved the streamflow indicator from watch into warning,” she said. “The combination of a warning indicator for groundwater and a warning indicator for streamflow put the overall status for Central Maryland into warning. We issue our drought status updates regionally, not for a specific county.”

But a lack of rain has been impacting Carroll farmers for months.

The National Weather Service U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday listed most of Carroll County as being in “Moderate Drought” conditions, with the eastern portion of the county considered “Abnormally Dry.”

To determine drought intensity, the drought monitor authors blend objective physical indicators with insight from local experts, condition observations and reports of drought impacts. According to the monitor, moderate drought is expected to occur in an area once every five to 10 years.

Evan Staley, owner of the 700-acre, Sycamore Bridge Farm in New Windsor, said this is the worst drought he has experienced in five years.

“Things are bad,” he said. “It’s not great, compared to the last five years.”

Staley, 35, grows corn, wheat, soybeans and barley. In recent years the farm has begun using more drought-tolerant seeds, Staley said, so conditions are somewhat better than in the past.

“If we went through this 15 years ago, we’d have nothing left,” he said.

Typically, the spring planting season coincides with heavy precipitation and warm growing conditions — all important for the growth of corn. This year has been different.

Staley said conditions started to deteriorate in the spring when adequate rain was scarce. As a result, his corn stalks are not as high as they should be. The lack of rain has also left him with 50 to 75 bushels less per acre, he said.

Staley said he has no way to supply water to his crops, leaving him dependent on rain to make a profit.

Though having enough seasonal rainfall can be a hardship, for Staley farming is a way of life.

“It’s all I’ve ever known,” he said. “I’ve been farming full-time since I graduated high school in 2006.”

MDE has four drought status levels that increase in severity from normal to watch to warning, then emergency. The agency has the power to require water usage cutbacks if drought conditions reach emergency levels.

In order to monitor drought conditions across the state, MDE performs monthly evaluations of hydrologic indicators, its website states. The indicators include precipitation, streamflow, groundwater levels and reservoir storage.

As of Sept. 15, streamflow and groundwater are in the warning status for Central Maryland. As a result, residents and businesses are urged to conserve water.

“Water conservation is a good practice year-round, but we are asking water systems to take extra precautions as dry conditions persist,” MDE Secretary Serena McIlwain said in a news release. ”Consumers can help by limiting the use and duration of sprinklers for lawns, taking short showers as opposed to baths, and not leaving the faucet running while brushing your teeth. These things sound simple, but it all adds up.”