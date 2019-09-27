Carroll flirting with drought, but rain and fall temperatures could soon be on the way

Carroll County, along with about 98 percent of Maryland, was considered “abnormally” dry as of Thursday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, while Howard, Anne Arundel, Harford and other counties have entered “moderate drought” conditions.
A lack of rain this time of year could bode ill for farmers, making the fall planting of certain crops for next year, such as strawberries, garlic and wheat, more difficult.
Friday marked two weeks since any rain was measured at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Other than some light sprinkles that dampened the asphalt in some parts of Carroll on Thursday, there’s not likely to be any serious rain here either, at least not in the coming week.
“As it stands right now we don’t see a lot of rain in the immediate future, like in the next week or so,” said Keith Krichinsky, the executive director of Foot’s Forecast based in Hampstead. He said to expect high temperatures to keep fluctuating between the mid-70s and mid-80s. “The warm sunny weather is basically going to continue for another week before any of the more traditional fall-like temperatures come in.”
But they will come. The next weekend, around Oct. 5, could see some cooler weather finally sweep into the region, according to Krichinsky, with potential precipitation in tow.
“We could see overnight temps in the low 40s,” he said. “We might see temperatures stay in the mid-60s for highs and with a drop off that significant — from mid-80s down into the low 60s — that usually is accompanied by a strong cold front, and those fronts typically do bring showers with them.”
As far as more seasonal predictions, particularly whether we are in for a harsh winter in Carroll County, Krichinsky said there are currently too many mixed signals to tell for sure.
“As of last month it was looking like winter was going to be delayed somewhat,” he said. “Now it’s starting to look more like it may have an early start.”
One complicating factor is the hurricane and tropical storm season, which normally lasts from June 1 through Nov. 30 and is still highly active for this time of year, Krichinksy said.
“We are already up to 'L' as far as naming storms, so we are almost halfway through the alphabet already,” he said, referring to Lorenzo, which strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday, the third major Atlantic hurricane of the 2019 season.
Lorenzo is not expected to make landfall anywhere, but if the season stays relatively active, Krichinsky said, some other tropical storm systems might bring relief to the mid-Atlantic region, if it’s still parched by then.
“Depending on what is out there to guide them, we could definitely see some tropical moisture coming our way too,” he said, “though I don’t see anything in the immediate future.”