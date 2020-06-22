Some Carroll County development review fees planned to increase by up to 170%

For a site development plan review, a new four-acre development on a vacant lot with two new entrances onto roads currently costs $5,194 in fees, but would cost about $14,023 under the new fee structure. A one-lot minor subdivision currently costs $1,350 in fees, and would cost $3,645 in the future. In a major subdivision plan that proposes to develop 103 lots, fees total about $64,187 now but would go up to about $173,307.