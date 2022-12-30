Carroll County Detention Center moves forward with state-mandated opioid treatment program for inmates

The Carroll County Detention Center will meet the state’s January deadline to institute a drug-treatment program for inmates that are addicted to opioids.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved at a Dec. 22 meeting a grant for $150,122.11, which allows the detention center to have additional nurses to administer the medication-assisted treatment program, also known as MAT. The hiring of additional nurses is part of the contract the detention center has with Primecare Medical, Inc.

Advertisement

During the 2019 legislative session, the General Assembly passed a bill to create a statewide system of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorders in local jails. Maryland became the first state in the country to mandate that local detention centers provide medication assisted treatment to individuals in custody.

[ Maryland legislature approves bill to expand use of medicines for addiction treatment in jails ]

“There is a January 2023 mandate that was set by the legislature to make sure that every local jail in the State of Maryland has a medically assisted treatment program,” Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees said. “This request is one of the final pieces that gets us to the January 2023 mandate.”

Advertisement

DeWees said they are already running the MAT program in the jail, they just need additional nurses.

“This is a final request so that a contract can be put in front of Primecare, who is our medical provider,” he said.

The sheriff’s office applied for and received a Maryland Opioid Commend Center grant totaling $500,000, to run the MAT program for the next two years.

“Whether it covers the entirety of the cost to do the program, that remains to be seen,” DeWees said. “I will continue to communicate with our delegation to Annapolis ... to make sure that this program continues to be paid for, whether it’s through grants or supplemental funding.

“It is in the law that they are required to continue to help us with this program,” he said. “So, we’ll see if they put their money where their mouths are, but I’m gonna lobby and make sure that happens. It is a grant-funded mandate that was put on us, but I don’t want it to become an unfunded mandate. So, I’m going to put the pressure where it needs to be.”

DeWees said the detention center has 10 inmates in the MAT program. MAT uses medications in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to treat substance use disorders.

“The state estimates that about 30% of all inmates in local jails would fall under the MAT program,” said DeWees, who explained to commissioners how the program works.

“When an individual comes into my jail they are charged with a crime, and then they go before a district court commissioner,” he said. “That commissioner decides to incarcerate them, put a bond on them, and then they are remanded to us.

Advertisement

“Within 24 hours we’re required to have a full work-up on them for medical and psychological issues,” he said. “So, they will go and sit with one of the doctors or nurses and go for a full screening before they’re actually put into a housing unit. Within that screening if it’s learned that they are under the care or supervision of a doctor, and they’ve previously been doing MAT, whether it’s methadone or suboxone, one of those drugs, then they will go into the program and continue additional screening.”

Methadone and suboxone are drugs that can help ease the pain of withdrawal symptoms and block the high that makes opioids so addictive.

“If it’s someone that we’ve locked up, for example, that we believe is someone that’s addicted to heroin, and screening indicates that they would be someone that would participate in the MAT program, there’s additional screening, and then they would likely go into the program,” DeWees said.

“That’s being done currently within the jail,” he said. “So, we’re up and running and moving rather quickly with that.”

The grant pays for the additional nursing staff, security for the nurses, and supplies. A deputy is assigned to the nurse when administering the program.