Commissioners approve contract for electronic monitoring of Carroll County Detention Center inmates

Officials last week renewed an annual contract for Carroll County’s Offender Diversion Unit’s detainee monitoring system, used to supervise individuals who the courts have released into the community before trial.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners Thursday unanimously approved a $263,150 annual contract with BI, Incorporated, a Colorado-based manufacturer of electronic monitoring devices for individuals on parole, probation, or pretrial release.

The devices are placed on inmates’ ankles in the Carroll County Detention Center for monitoring when they are out on work release or under house detention and need community supervision.

“The contract is effective through May 3, 2027, with renewals available to extend until May 3, 2029,” a county briefing paper states. “The amount was approved in the FY24 budget and no other funds should be necessary.”

The sheriff’s office said BI, Inc., is “reliable and their customer service (is) readily responsive,” the briefing paper said.

Commissioners made little comment when approving the renewal of the contract.

Vicky McDonold, director of Administrative Services for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, said electronic monitoring is for pre-sentenced individuals who the courts want to closely monitor, and helps to ensure that they appear in court. Monitoring is also used for inmates who are sentenced to Drug Court and work release, which allows inmates to maintain employment while serving a sentence imposed by the court.