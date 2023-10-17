Carroll County sheriff’s deputy back on the job after 15-month corruption investigation ends

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Buenger is back to work now that a 15-month investigation by the Maryland State Prosecutor’s Office and an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office have concluded, Sheriff Jim DeWees said.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office issued a news release stating that Buenger had been “exonerated” of corruption accusations by both agencies, but DeWees clarified the statement Monday to say that the prosecutor’s office investigation was “inconclusive.”

Charlton Howard of the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor’s Office said he would not comment on the case.

DeWees said the county sheriff’s office’s internal investigation determined that the state police never accused Buenger of being corrupt, and that the agency never conducted a corruption investigation.

The Maryland State Police did not return requests for comment.

Accusations against Buenger were revealed at a May 2022 hearing, when former county prosecutor Jen Brady told Circuit Judge Richard Titus that Buenger had made a false statement in an affidavit to secure a search warrant in February 2022 and that Buenger’s police powers were briefly suspended in March 2022.

Following Brady’s testimony, the county’s four circuit court judges announced on May 31, 2022, that they would refuse to hear cases presented by then-Acting State’s Attorney Allan Culver. Three days later Deputy State’s Attorney Edward Coyne resigned.

The judges said they made their decision because neither Coyne nor Culver had disclosed to defense attorneys that Buenger was suspected of corruption. Prosecutors are required by law to disclose such potentially exculpatory information to defense attorneys in order to help the attorneys fight their clients’ charges in court.

Brady told Titus at the May 2022 hearing that she and Coyne were told during a February 2022 meeting at a Maryland State Police barrack that rank-and-file troopers were suspicious of Buenger’s behavior. Brady said one or multiple troopers intentionally gave Buenger a fake address of a so-called “trap house” where he was told drugs were being sold. Buenger then wrote an affidavit for a search warrant that stated that Buenger had searched trash outside of the fictitious house and found evidence of drugs there, Brady said. Troopers had to rush to withdraw the falsified search warrant affidavit before it landed on a judge’s desk, Brady said.

DeWees said the county’s internal investigators could not corroborate Brady’s account even though she named the trooper, location and circumstances. Investigators found that no one who attended the February 2022 meeting where the corruption allegation was disclosed to Brady recalled hearing any allegations against the deputy, DeWees said.

A forensic analysis of the deputy’s computer and cellphone was conducted, and no search warrant or affidavit was found, DeWees said.