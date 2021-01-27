Carroll County legislative delegation to hold voting session on local bill request

The Carroll County legislative delegation will hold a voting session on proposed county legislation on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from Sen. Justin Ready’s office.
The meeting is open to the public with a Zoom link for those wishing to speak and a YouTube link for those wishing to watch.
The delegation will be voting on Carroll County-specific bill requests for the 2021 Maryland General Assembly legislative session, including a $175,000 bond initiaitve for a key component of a new Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company project, according to the release.
To speak during the Zoom meeting visit zoom.us/j/91763589099. To view the meeting, visit mgaleg.maryland.gov/mgawebsite/Committees/Details?cmte=car.
For those unable to attend public comment on any 2021 legislative issue can be made via e-mail to justin.ready@senate.state.md.us or haven.shoemaker@house.state.md.us.