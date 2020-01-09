The Carroll County delegation will hold a public hearing on proposed county legislation on Thursday, January 16 at 9 a.m. in Room 406 of the Lowe House Office Building, 6 Bladen Street, Annapolis.
The delegation will be electing Senate and House delegation chairs and co-chairs as well as discussing and voting on Carroll County-specific bill requests for the 2020 Maryland General Assembly legislative session. These legislative requests are ones made by the County Board of Commissioners, local nonprofit organizations, and individual delegation members. There will also be a discussion of statewide legislative requests from the Board of Commissioners and other sources.
The Carroll County bill requests include:
· Legislative Bond Initiative – Westminster Rescue Mission (requested by the Westminster Rescue Mission);
· Legislative Bond Initiative – Carroll County Agriculture Center (requested by Ag Center);
· Legislative Bond Initiative – Historical Society of Carroll County (requested by HSCC);
· Legislative Bond Initiative – Penn Mar/Change Inc. (requested by Penn Mar/Change Inc.);
· Legislative Bond Initiative – New Windsor Park (requested by the town of New Windsor);
· Carroll County – Public facilities bonds (requested by Carroll County commissioners);
· Carroll County – Alcohol closing times (requested by the Board of License Commissioners);
· Carroll County – Carroll County Board of Education collective bargaining definitions (requested by CCBOE);
· Discussion – Carroll County bid limits (requested by Carroll County commissioners).
For those not able to attend in person, we also welcome public comment on any 2020 Legislative issue through e-mail at Justin.Ready@senate.state.md.us or Haven.Shoemaker@house.state.md.us.