Carroll County liquor board lobbies delegation to support two local bills

The Board of License Commissioners, which regulates and controls all matters pertaining to alcoholic beverages in Carroll County, has proposed doubling some licensing fees and modifying seating requirements at bars and restaurants.

Board Chair David L. Brauning Sr., presented two proposed bills for the county’s delegation to the Maryland General Assembly to review on Friday.

The first would allow Carroll County restaurant/bars to increase counter seats by up to 15. To be eligible, the establishment must have regular seating at tables in its dining room and must be open at least five days per week. They must serve full-course meals, including two meals Monday through Friday, and one meal Saturday and Sunday.

The second proposed bill would increase fees for Multiple Event Entertainment Licenses that are issued annually to allow alcoholic beverages to be served at events at certain locations. These licenses are issued according to the number of events being held.

The annual license fee for up to 10 events at a location would increase from $125 to $250. The fee for 20 events per year would go from $250 to $500. For 30 events per year, the fee would increase from $375 to $750, and for 40 events, it would go from $500 to $1,000. The fee for 41 or more events per year would be $2,000.

Brauning told delegation members that the board held two public hearings regarding the fee changes. The request for the $2,000 fee to cover establishments that host more than 41 events came from the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster, which he said held more than 100 events last year.

All members of the Carroll County delegation — Sen. Justin Ready, and Dels. April Rose, Chris Tomlinson and Eric Bouchat, all Republicans representing District 5; and Sen. Chris West and Del. Josh Stonko, Republicans representing District 42C — attended the Friday hearing, held to allow residents, nonprofit organizations and community groups to provide input on what they want lawmakers to accomplish during the 90-day legislative session. The session began Jan. 11 and ends April 10.