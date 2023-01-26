Carroll County state lawmakers approve several local bill requests

Several county-specific requests for funding, liquor licenses, and urban renewal authority, were approved by members of the Carroll County delegation to the Maryland General Assembly during a Zoom meeting on Thursday.

These legislative requests were made to delegation members at a public hearing in Westminster on Jan. 13.

The approval Thursday is the next step in a lengthy legislative process that includes passage by both the House and Senate and being signed into law by the governor. Most of this takes place during the 90-day legislative session, which ends April 10.

The first bill was an annual request by the Carroll Board of County Commissioners to issue bonds to pay for for Carroll-based capital projects. The amount requested by the county for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1, is $65.6 million.

Of that amount, $21,243,616 would go to Carroll County Public Schools, $4,383,300 to conservation and open space, $16,090,000 to road work, $715,000 to bridge repairs, and $23,168,084 to general government renovations and replacement.

The delegation also approved several bill requests from the Board of License Commissioners, which regulates and controls all matters pertaining to alcoholic beverages in Carroll County.

The first bill would allow Carroll Ccounty restaurant/bars to increase the number of counter seats by up to 15. To be eligible, the establishment must have regular seating at tables in its dining room and must be open at least five days per week. They must serve full-course meals, including two meals Monday through Friday, and one meal Saturday and Sunday.

The second bill would increase fees for Multiple Event Entertainment Licenses that are issued annually to allow alcoholic beverages to be served at events at certain locations. These licenses are issued according to the number of events being held.

The annual license fee for up to 10 events at a location would increase from $125 to $250. The fee for 20 events per year would go from $250 to $500. For 30 events per year, the fee would increase from $375 to $750, and for 40 events, it would go from $500 to $1,000. The fee for 41 or more events per year would be $2,000.

The request for the $2,000 fee to cover establishments that host more than 41 events came from the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster, which held more than 100 events last year.

“This simply establishes a new license,” said Sen. Justin Ready of District 5. “It’s a new license for that class.”

The delegation also approved a request from the Board of License Commissioners that would simply match a law already on the books in Maryland. Currently, someone who owns a liquor store must be a resident of Carroll County. The new bill would expand that to allow someone who lives in the state to own a liquor store in the county.

The next request approved came from the Town of Mount Airy. The bill gives Mount Airy urban renewal authority, by allowing it to acquire properties in blighted areas of town.

“I think this is a good idea,” said Del. Chris Tomlinson of District 5. “One of the things you hear from residents is, ‘Why can’t you do something about [decaying properties]?’”

Tomlinson said 62 other towns in the state have this authority.

Currently, the town cannot initiate an urban renewal project unless its legislative body adopts a resolution defining the area and finding that rehabilitation or redevelopment is necessary, and in the public’s interest. Condemnation of land or property must be in accordance with the procedure in state law, according to a similar Mount Airy bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly’s 2020 legislative session.

“We greatly appreciate the Carroll delegation’s support of our efforts to achieve Urban Renewal Authority,” Mount Airy Mayor Larry Hushour wrote in an email after the meeting. “We feel this will serve as an instrument to encourage the rehabilitation of any long-standing blighted properties in the interest of public health and safety for all residents.”

Finally, the delegation approved in concept, a request from the Carroll County Board of Elections to adjust voting districts by combining certain precincts. The request was approved in concept because the bill is currently being written.

“Its approval is in concept, because there is more to do,” Ready said.

He said between 200 and 300 people would be impacted by the precinct changes.

The delegation did not discuss the following funding requests.

ARC of Carroll County asked for $100,000 in bond funding for the construction, repair and renovation of eight homes. Three of the homes are in Taneytown and five in Westminster.

$50,000 for the repairs and replacement of the playground at Carrolltowne Elementary School in Sykesville.

$78,000 for the replacement of the playground at Westminster Elementary School.

The Nathan Chris Baker Foundation sought money for a new Nate’s Place playground at Freedom Park in Sykesville. The foundation is working to raise $100,000.

The Winfield Volunteer Fire Company asked to relocate power to its carnival grounds. The fire company did not attend the Jan. 13, public hearing, nor has it submitted a written bill.

These requests will be discussed by the delegation at a later date that has not been set.