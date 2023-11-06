Friends set up makeshift memorial for Gage Black at FSK High School parking lot

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Friends of Gage Black set up a makeshift memorial for the Francis Scott Key High School student in the school’s parking lot Monday morning, as they mourn the 17-year-old who was killed Saturday in a Southwest Carroll County car crash along with three other members of his family.

Black’s grandparents, Charles Black III and Barbara Black, and Barbara Black’s sister, Debbie Hill, all of New Windsor, were in the same vehicle and all died from injuries sustained in a three-car crash Saturday at the intersection of Liberty Road and Skidmore Road, east of Taylorsville and west of Winfield, Maryland State Police said.

Gage Black and Phillip Ceresa, 15, were passengers in a vehicle driven by Charles Black III and were both students at FSK High. State police said Monday that there were no updates in the crash investigation and also said that they would not provide a medical condition for Ceresa. A spokesperson for the hospital declined to provide Ceresa’s condition, as he is a minor.

Both teens have been involved in Francis Scott Key High’s wrestling and lacrosse programs, according to the Union Bridge school’s athletic director, Ryan Kimble.