Carroll County sees another death, sets another weekly high for COVID-19 cases

Of the 2,215 community members to test positive in Carroll, 60 are younger than 10 years old; 266 are in the 10-19 range; 440 are 20-29 years old; 282 are 30-39; 313 are 40-49; 431 are 50-59; 263 are 60-69; 107 are 70-79; 48 are 80-89; and four are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 1,148 of the positive tests, men for 1,066, and data was unavailable for one case.