Carroll County elder care resident dies of COVID-19; more than 100 probable cases announced

Another resident of an elder care facility in Carroll County has died, bringing to 172 the number of Carroll fatalities attributed to COVID-19.
The Carroll County Health Department announced Tuesday the death of a Birch Manor resident. Of Carroll’s COVID-19 fatalities, 143 of them have been residents of congregate living facilities.
Carroll has seen 903 facility cases. That number dropped by one Tuesday as a Springfield Hospital Center staff member and a Carroll Lutheran Village resident tested positive but three previously reported cases were reclassified to “out-of-county.” Ten facilities in Carroll, as well as the Central Maryland Correctional Facility, are listed as sites of active outbreaks on the health department’s website.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 in population rose to 39.78 as the health department confirmed 44 new community cases, classifying 11 of them to previous weeks. So far this week, Carroll has seen 125 cases. Last week’s record high total was adjusted up by three to 403 and the previous week’s total gained eight cases and rose to 378.
The new COVID-19 cases don’t include more than 100 probable cases that were added Tuesday.
The net increase of 111 probable cases included what the department termed “data cleaning,” which identified many rapid antigen tests from recent weeks that were not entered into the system. Carroll’s total number of probable cases since the beginning of the pandemic is up to 530. The probable cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites.
The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, rose by about a quarter-point to 6.93% through Monday, the latest data available.
Eight more members of the community were hospitalized, according to the latest health department data, bringing the county’s total number of community hospitalizations for COVID-19 since the pandemic began to 240.
Health department data showed 79 community members as being released from isolation, meaning at least 24 hours have passed since recovery (defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms) and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. To date, 3,082 have been declared cured.
Of the 3,299 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 103 are younger than 10 years old; 367 are in the 10-19 range; 629 are 20-29 years old; 451 are 30-39; 460 are 40-49; 647 are 50-59; 385 are 60-69; 175 are 70-79; 72 are 80-89; and 10 are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 1,707 of the positive tests and men for 1,591.
Of Carroll’s 4,202 total COVID-19 cases, Westminster has seen the most cases with 1,437 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 1,079, Mount Airy with 371, Manchester with 299, Hampstead with 269, Taneytown with 228, Finksburg with 213, New Windsor with 93, Marriottsville with 65, Woodbine with 58, Union Bridge with 40, and Keymar with 39. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.