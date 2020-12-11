Two more Carroll countians die of COVID-19, death toll reaches 170

According to health department data, Carroll has confirmed 3,928 total cases. Westminster has seen the most cases with 1,365 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 999, Mount Airy with 360, Manchester with 263, Hampstead with 236, Taneytown with 215, Finksburg with 199, New Windsor with 86, Marriottsville with 60, Woodbine with 56, and Keymar and Union Bridge with 39 each. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.