Two more Carroll countians die of COVID-19, death toll reaches 170

Two more deaths attributed to COVID-19 were announced by the Carroll County Health Department on Friday afternoon.
One of those who died was a community member described by the health department as a woman in the 65-over age group and the other was a resident at Longview, an elder care facility in Manchester.
Carroll County has now suffered 170 deaths from COVID-19, 141 of them residents of congregate living facilities and 29 of them members of the wider community.
The health department also announced 66 new cases of COVID-19. Through Friday afternoon, Carroll County had seen 262 total cases this week. The weekly total is on pace to be slightly lower than last week’s record total, which was increased by one to 378. Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 population is up to 37.32.
Eleven of the 66 were facility cases: three residents of Carroll Lutheran Village, three residents of Copper Ridge, two from Springfield Hospital, two from the Central Maryland Correctional Facility and one from a facility with such small numbers the health department doesn’t identify it out of privacy concerns. Ten facilities in Carroll are currently listed as sites of active outbreaks on the health department’s website.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, dropped to 6.21% through Thursday, the latest data available. In terms of testing, 604 COVID-19 tests were administered at the Carroll County Agriculture Center facility over the past week. The previous week saw 605 tests given at the Ag Center, the most in a week thus far.
One community member was hospitalized, according to the latest health department data, bringing the county’s total to 226.
Carroll’s total of probable cases since the beginning of the pandemic hit 419 with 17 new probables reported Friday. The probable cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Of the 3,078 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 96 are younger than 10 years old; 347 are in the 10-19 range; 592 are 20-29 years old; 418 are 30-39; 431 are 40-49; 600 are 50-59; 360 are 60-69; 156 are 70-79; 69 are 80-89; and nine are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 1,590 of the positive tests and men for 1,488.
According to health department data, Carroll has confirmed 3,928 total cases. Westminster has seen the most cases with 1,365 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 999, Mount Airy with 360, Manchester with 263, Hampstead with 236, Taneytown with 215, Finksburg with 199, New Windsor with 86, Marriottsville with 60, Woodbine with 56, and Keymar and Union Bridge with 39 each. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.