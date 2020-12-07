More than 200 cases of COVID-19 cases reported in Carroll County; new weekly high set

There were 171 new community cases reported, with 66 counting toward this week after a record 321 last week, 248 the previous week and 298 the week of Nov. 15. Of the 171 new cases, 17 were in the under-20 age group and 12 were among those 70 or over. The vast majority were found among the middle age groups, including a high of 45 among those in their 50s.