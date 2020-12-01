Carroll County sees 71 new COVID-19 cases, seven in living facilities

Of the 71 new COVID-19 cases announced by the Carroll County Health Department on Tuesday, seven of them arose from congregate living facilities.
Carroll has seen 103 total cases this week, tracking higher than last week. Among Tuesday’s new cases, 16 were added to last week’s total of 269. The week of Nov. 15 saw a record 323 new cases.
No fatalities were reported Tuesday after three Monday brought the number of November deaths in Carroll to 13.
Carroll congregate living facilities have now seen 762 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Eight facilities have active outbreaks.
Three residents at Copper Ridge, two staff members and one resident at Springfield Hospital Center, and one resident at Carroll Lutheran Village tested positive. Additionally, five out-of-county staff members at Copper Ridge had positive tests, although those numbers are not counted in the county’s statistics.
The remaining 64 cases were among members of the wider community. There have been 101 community cases this week after data reconciliation put last week’s total at 246. Of those 64, 29 were people aged 20 to 39, 12 were under 20 and 23 were over 40.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, rose slightly to 5.14% through Monday, the most recent data available. It has been relatively flat for the past five days since hitting a recent peak of 6.88% on Nov. 22. The statewide rate rose nearly half a point to 7.33%.
Carroll had a net gain of 16 probable cases for a total of 311 with 18 previously probable cases confirmed. The probable cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Carroll saw 35 community members released from isolation, meaning at least 24 hours have passed since recover (defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms) and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. To date, 2,342 have been declared cured. There were no new hospitalizations, so 145 community members have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the 2,628 community members who have tested positive in Carroll, 79 are younger than 10 years old; 306 are in the 10-19 range; 523 are 20-29 years old; 344 are 30-39; 374 are 40-49; 503 are 50-59; 301 are 60-69; 131 are 70-79; 59 are 80-89; and eight are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 1,362 of the positive tests, men for 1,266.
According to health department data, Carroll has confirmed 3,390 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 1,185 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 847, Mount Airy with 346, Manchester with 220, Hampstead with 183, Taneytown with 179, Finksburg with 171, New Windsor with 78, Marriottsville with 56, Woodbine with 48, Keymar with 34, and Union Bridge with 31. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.