One fatality, 39 new COVID-19 cases announced by Carroll County Health Department

One coronavirus-related death and 39 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Wednesday afternoon by the Carroll County Health Department.
A resident of Lorien Taneytown died Monday. There have now been 155 Carroll County fatalities attributed to the novel coronavirus, 23 community members and 132 residents of congregate living facilities.
Two of the newly announced cases were residents of Brightview Westminster Ridge, reopening the outbreak at that elder care facility in Westminster. Six Carroll sites are experiencing current outbreaks.
There have been 723 COVID-19 cases at congregate living facilities in Carroll County. The 35 facility cases this month are more than the 24 at Carroll facilities in October, September and August combined.
The other 37 new cases were among community members, one being confirmation of a “probable” case from Nov. 1. Through three days this week, there have been 145 community cases in Carroll, on pace for an even higher number than last week’s record total. Carroll saw 214 cases last week, eclipsing the previous high of 143 community cases set the week of Nov. 1.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, rose to 5.72% through Tuesday, the latest available data. That’s the highest it has been since June 5, when far less testing was being done. The statewide rate is 6.82%.
To date, 1,879 community members have been released from isolation, with 20 more declared cured on Wednesday. Additionally, there have been no new hospitalizations for COVID-19 reported by the health department since Nov. 10, with 135 people hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
With an increase of 19, Carroll has had 230 probable cases. The probable cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
McDaniel College announced no new positive tests and has seen 23 members of its campus community test positive for COVID-19 out of a total of 2,998 tests conducted since Aug. 14.
Of the 2,118 community members to test positive in Carroll, 57 are younger than 10 years old; 255 are in the 10-19 range; 423 are 20-29 years old; 265 are 30-39; 298 are 40-49; 410 are 50-59; 255 are 60-69; 104 are 70-79; 47 are 80-89; and four are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 1,099 of the positive tests, men for 1,018 and data was unavailable for one case.
According to health department data, Carroll has confirmed 2,841 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 993 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 703, Mount Airy with 313, Manchester with 187, Hampstead with 148, Finksburg with 143, Taneytown with 124, New Windsor with 74, Marriottsville with 46, Woodbine with 40, Keymar with 30 and Union Bridge with 26. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.