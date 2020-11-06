Carroll County on verge of setting new high for community COVID-19 cases in a week

According to health department data, Carroll has confirmed 2,411 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 823 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 619, Mount Airy with 283, Manchester with 161, Hampstead with 119, Finksburg with 118, Taneytown with 94, New Windsor with 59, Marriottsville with 38, Woodbine with 33, Keymar with 30, and Union Bridge with 23. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.