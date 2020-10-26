Carroll County’s weekly community cases of COVID-19 consistent over past month

The new facility case was a staff member at Springfield Hospital. That brings to 687 the number of cases from Carroll’s congregate living facilities, which include nursing homes. Such facilities accounted for the majority of cases during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, but for relatively few over the past few months. Health department data reflects only five new Carroll facilities cases in October. Still, 130 of 150 county deaths attributed to COVID-19 have been residents at such facilities.