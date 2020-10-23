Carroll County sees increase in daily COVID-19 cases; positivity rate hits lowest point in October

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Carroll County Health Department on Friday, the highest single-day total in just over a week.
Friday’s total was Carroll County’s largest since there were 13 new cases on Oct. 15. Carroll had seen 11 total cases over Wednesday and Thursday combined.
All 13 cases announced Friday were from the wider community outside of congregate living facilities such as nursing homes. The total number of community cases so far this week is 44, seven lower than at the same point last week, when Carroll finished with 59 community cases. There were 70 the week before.
Carroll’s positivity rate, reported as a seven-day rolling average, dropped to 1.62%, as of Thursday, the lowest it has been since Sept. 29, when it was 1.54%. The statewide rate that Maryland reports dipped slightly to 3%.
There have been 150 coronavirus-related deaths in Carroll County, with 130 being residents of congregate living facilities, from which no fatalities have been reported since Sept. 28.
The health department reported four more probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing that number to 105. These “probable” cases stem from Carroll countians who tested positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
To date, 1,383 Carroll countians have been released from isolation, an increase of five since Thursday. The number of community members who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic rose by one to 131.
McDaniel College has seen 17 members of its campus community test positive for COVID-19 out of a total of 2,461 tests conducted since Aug. 14.
Of the 1,491 community members to test positive in Carroll, 30 are younger than 10 years old; 188 are in the 10-19 range; 315 are 20-29 years old; 184 are 30-39; 219 are 40-49; 292 are 50-59; 164 are 60-69; 60 are 70-79; 37 are 80-89; and two are in their 90s. Women have accounted for 770 of the positive tests, and men 720.
According to health department data, Carroll has now seen 2,177 total cases. Westminster has seen the most with 744 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 556, Mount Airy with 268, Manchester with 145, Finksburg with 107, Hampstead with 103, Taneytown with 80, New Windsor with 47, Marriottsville with 36, Woodbine with 31, Keymar with 30, and Union Bridge with 20. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.