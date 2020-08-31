Carroll surpasses 1,000 community cases of COVID-19; positive tests drop for fourth straight week

Carroll County has surpassed 1,000 community cases of COVID-19 after the health department announced 23 new cases on Monday afternoon.
Despite the grim milestone, community cases — those occurring among members of the wider community, living outside of congregate living facilities such as nursing homes and group homes — dropped for the fourth consecutive week in Carroll, albeit very slightly.
With 13 of the new cases announced Monday being reported Friday or Saturday, a Carroll County Health Department spokesperson said Carroll saw 36 new community cases for the week of Aug. 23. That was one fewer than the previous week. Carroll had seen 54 prior to that and 61 the week before that after hitting a high of 110 for the week beginning July 26.
The 36 cases last week represent the fewest since Carroll saw 10 for the week beginning June 21. The community case numbers are key because Carroll County Public Schools plans to use that as an important metric in deciding when to reopen. Health Officer Ed Singer has said he would recommend allowing students to return to school when Carroll County can put together a few consecutive weeks of 35 or fewer cases.
Of Carroll’s 1,001 community members who have come down with COVID-19, 877 have been released from isolation. No new hospitalizations were reported. Thus far, 111 community members have been hospitalized.
Carroll County’s positivity rate increased slightly to 1.74%. The state rate is 3.26%.
Carroll had no new positive tests in congregate living facilities. While nearly 90% of the coronavirus deaths in Carroll County have been staff members or residents of such facilities, only 13 new cases were reported in August for a total of 677.
Carroll has seen 144 coronavirus-related fatalities to date, with 127 from congregate living facilities and 17 from the wider community.
McDaniel College in Westminster reported one new COVID-19 case. The school has thus far reported six positive cases among its campus population from a total of 976 tests administered since Aug. 14.
Of the 1,001 community members to test positive in Carroll, 21 are younger than 10 years old; 103 are in the 10-19 range; 207 are 20-29 years old; 130 are 30-39; 155 are 40-49; 215 are 50-59; 105 are 60-69; 40 are 70-79; 24 are 80-89; and one is in their 90s. Women have accounted for 502 of the positive tests, and men 499.
According to health department data, Carroll has seen 1,678 COVID-19 cases. Westminster has the most, with 568 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 447, Mount Airy with 210, Manchester with 121, Finksburg with 75, Hampstead with 67, Taneytown with 64, New Windsor with 38, Keymar with 28, Marriottsville with 21, Woodbine with 18 and Union Bridge with 17. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.