Carroll surpasses 1,000 community cases of COVID-19; positive tests drop for fourth straight week

According to health department data, Carroll has seen 1,678 COVID-19 cases. Westminster has the most, with 568 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 447, Mount Airy with 210, Manchester with 121, Finksburg with 75, Hampstead with 67, Taneytown with 64, New Windsor with 38, Keymar with 28, Marriottsville with 21, Woodbine with 18 and Union Bridge with 17. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.