New cases of COVID-19 continue to trend downward in Carroll County

New cases of COVID-19 in Carroll County continued a recent trend downward as three cases were reported by the health department on Tuesday.
All three cases were among community members, that is, those outside of what the health department describes as congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes. Outbreaks at Birch Manor and Copper Ridge have been closed by the health department as they have seen no new cases in at least 14 days.
It has been a full week since a new case has been reported in one of Carroll’s congregate living facilities. Such facilities were the site of numerous outbreaks in the spring — and nearly 90 percent of the coronavirus deaths in Carroll County have been staff members or residents — but only 13 new cases have been reported in August, compared to 178 cases in the wider community.
Recent Carroll County Health Department data shows that community cases appear to be slowing as well. After the number of community cases rose for five consecutive weeks beginning the week of June 28, the number has dropped in each of the past three weeks.
Last week’s total of 37 was the lowest Carroll had seen since the last full week of June. The first three days of this week have produced only nine positive tests. There were 17 at this point last week.
Health department data shows that 846 Carroll countians have been released from isolation, an increase of 32 over Monday. The number of community members who have been hospitalized for the virus remained at 108.
The county’s positivity rate, or the rate at which tests of county residents return positive, increased slightly to 1.37%. The statewide rate is at 3.25%.
No deaths were reported Tuesday. Carroll has seen 142 coronavirus-related fatalities, with 125 from congregate living facilities and 17 from the wider community.
In all, Carroll has seen 1,640 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Of the 963 community members to test positive in Carroll, 20 are younger than 10 years old; 96 are in the 10-19 range; 194 are 20-29 years old; 123 are 30-39; 153 are 40-49; 211 are 50-59; 102 are 60-69; 39 are 70-79; 24 are 80-89; and one is in their 90s. Women have accounted for 478 of the positive tests, and men 482.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most total cases in Carroll, with 559 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 431, Mount Airy with 208, Manchester with 119, Finksburg with 74, Hampstead with 65, Taneytown with 62 New Windsor with 38, Keymar with 28, Woodbine and Marriottsville with 18 each, and Union Bridge with 17. Data is not released in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.