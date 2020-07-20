Three elder care facility resident coronavirus deaths reported; 23 new community positive tests

Of the 602 community members to test positive, 12 are younger than 10 years old; 35 are in the 10-19 range; 105 are 20-29 years old; 87 are 30-39; 97 are 40-49; 152 are 50-59; 77 are 60-69; 20 are 70-79; and 17 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 297 of the positive tests, and men 2305. In cases where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black and 6% considered “Other.” Where ethnicity is known, 17% are Hispanic.