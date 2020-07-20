Three elder care facility resident coronavirus deaths reported; 23 new community positive tests

Even with the vast majority of new cases of COVID-19 in Carroll County coming from the community, the virus continues to be most deadly to residents of elder care facilities, three of whom died since Friday.
Two residents of Brinton Woods Health and Rehabilitation Center at Winfield and one resident of Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy have died of COVID-19, according to data released on Monday afternoon by the Carroll County Health Department. Pleasant View has seen 31 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus and Brinton Woods has seen nine. Of Carroll’s 135 COVID-19 deaths, 121 have been from congregate living facilities.
While no new residents in any of Carroll’s facilities tested positive over the weekend, one staff member at Longview in Manchester and one staff member at Pleasant Valley did test positive. Both of those facilities have been moved back to active outbreak status by the health department, joining Birch Manor Healthcare Center, Copper Ridge, Lorien Mount AIry, Lorien Taneytown, Springfield Hospital Center and Central Maryland Correctional Facility as congregate living facilities in Carroll that are current sites of outbreaks.
But the overwhelming majority of new COVID-19 cases are from the Carroll County community at-large.
The health department reported 23 new community cases on Monday. Since June 25, there there have been 141 positive tests among community members as compared to 12 positive tests from congregate living facilities. Carroll has now seen 1,253 COVID-19 cases, 602 from the community.
The county’s positivity rate, or the rate at which tests of Carroll residents return positive, ticked up slightly. The positivity rate is 2.28% through July 19, the highest it has been since July 10. The rate, is reported as a seven-day rolling average based on data from the Maryland Department of Health. The statewide rate is 4.5%.
Of the 602 community members to test positive, 12 are younger than 10 years old; 35 are in the 10-19 range; 105 are 20-29 years old; 87 are 30-39; 97 are 40-49; 152 are 50-59; 77 are 60-69; 20 are 70-79; and 17 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 297 of the positive tests, and men 2305. In cases where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black and 6% considered “Other.” Where ethnicity is known, 17% are Hispanic.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 409 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 342, Mount Airy with 188, Manchester with 92, Hampstead with 51, Taneytown with 44, Finksburg with 41, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 26, Woodbine with 13, Marriottsville with nine and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
The number of hospitalizations for the disease rose four to 89.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.