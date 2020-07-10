Two residents of Carroll County elder care facilities die of coronavirus

Two more residents of elder care facilities in Carroll County have died of COVID-19, according to the health department.
One resident of Copper Ridge, in Sykesville, and one resident of Pleasant View Nursing Home, in Mount Airy, brought to 118 the number of resident or staff member deaths at congregate living facilities in the county, based on data reported by the Carroll County Health Department on Friday afternoon.
Pleasant View, no longer the site of an active outbreak, has seen 30 coronavirus-related deaths. Friday’s was the second for Copper Ridge, one of eight facilities in Carroll with current outbreaks according to the health department.
There were no new cases announced at such facilities on Friday, leaving the number to date at 648. There were, however, 11 new community cases reported.
The county’s positivity rate, or the rate at which tests of Carroll residents return positive, dropped for the third day in a row. It is 2.33% through July 9 down more than 1 full percentage point. The positivity rate is reported as a seven-day rolling average based on data from the Maryland Department of Health. The statewide rate is 4.34%.
Carroll’s confirmed number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,190. The county has seen 542 community cases (and 14 deaths). Of those cases, 11 are younger than 10 years old; 30 are in the 10-19 range; 93 are 20-29 years old; 76 are 30-39; 84 are 40-49; 145 are 50-59; 70 are 60-69; 19 are 70-79; and 14 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 269 of the positive tests, men for 273. In cases where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black, 6% other. Where ethnicity is known, 17% are Hispanic.
The number of community hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic rose by one, to 82.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 392 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 327, Mount Airy with 187, Manchester with 88, Hampstead with 43, Taneytown with 42, Finksburg with 33, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 12 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.