Two residents of Carroll County elder care facilities die of coronavirus

Carroll’s confirmed number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,190. The county has seen 542 community cases (and 14 deaths). Of those cases, 11 are younger than 10 years old; 30 are in the 10-19 range; 93 are 20-29 years old; 76 are 30-39; 84 are 40-49; 145 are 50-59; 70 are 60-69; 19 are 70-79; and 14 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 269 of the positive tests, men for 273. In cases where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black, 6% other. Where ethnicity is known, 17% are Hispanic.