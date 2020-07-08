Carroll County’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops

Carroll County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 tests dropped and the county saw three new community cases, but no fatalities, according to data reported by the health department Wednesday afternoon.
The county’s positivity rate, or the rate at which tests of Carroll residents return positive, is 3.71% through July 6, according to the Carroll County Health Department. That’s down from the 4.55% reported the previous day, which was, the highest rate the county had seen since June 5. The positivity rate, which is reported as a seven-day rolling average based on data from the Maryland Department of Health, has been as low as 1.40% in Carroll. The statewide rate is 4.61.
While Carroll saw three new community cases, one case previously attributed to the Central Maryland Correctional facility in Sykesville was reclassified to another facility, meaning Carroll’s confirmed number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,177, of which 648 (and 116 of the county’s 130 COVID-19 deaths) have been residents or staff members at congregate living facilities. Eleven facilities are considered by the health department to have active outbreaks.
The county has seen 529 community cases. Of those, 10 are younger than 10 years old; 30 are in the 10-19 range; 89 are 20-29 years old; 75 are 30-39; 83 are 40-49; 141 are 50-59; 68 are 60-69; 19 are 70-79; and 14 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 263 of the positive tests, men for 266. In cases where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black, 6% other. Where ethnicity is known, 17% are Hispanic.
The number of community hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic rose by three, to 80.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 388 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 321, Mount Airy with 187, Manchester with 88, Hampstead with 43, Taneytown with 41, Finksburg with 33, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 11 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.