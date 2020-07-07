Two new COVID-19 cases in Carroll County as positivity rate reaches highest point in a month

Two new COVID-19 positive tests in Carroll County were reported and an elder care facility was returned to active outbreak status, according to the health department.
Carroll’s positivity rate, or the rate in which tests of Carroll residents return positive, is 4.56% through July 6, the highest rate the county has seen since June 5 but also nearly identical to the state rate of 4.53. The positivity rate, which is reported as a seven-day rolling average based on data from the Maryland Department of Health, has been as low as 1.40% in Carroll.
The two new cases were a community case and a case of a resident at Sykesville elder care facility Copper Ridge, which has now seen eight resident cases, three staff cases (two Carroll countians) and one fatality due to the novel coronavirus, based on Carroll County Health Department data released Tuesday afternoon. There were no new deaths reported.
The county has confirmed 1,175 positive COVID-19 tests and 130 fatalities with 55% of the cases (649) and 89% of the deaths (116) from congregate living facilities. Because a staff member (who does not live in Carroll County) tested positive at Fairhaven in Sykesville, that facility is now considered the site of an active outbreak, bringing to 11 the number of facilities the health department considers to have active outbreaks.
The county has seen 526 community cases. Of those, 10 are younger than 10 years old; 30 are in the 10-19 range; 87 are 20-29 years old; 75 are 30-39; 83 are 40-49; 140 are 50-59; 68 are 60-69; 19 are 70-79; and 14 are 80-89. Women have accounted for 265 of the positive tests, men for 261. In cases where race is known, 87% of those testing positive have been white, 7% have been Black, 6% other. Where ethnicity is known, 17% are Hispanic. The number of community hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic rose by one, to 77.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 387 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 322, Mount Airy with 187, Manchester with 88, Hampstead with 42, Taneytown with 41, Finksburg with 32, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 11 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call that hotline between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.