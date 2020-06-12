Carroll reports fewest coronavirus cases in a week since March

Five new cases of COVID-19 in Carroll County announced on Friday by the health department brought the total for the past week to 26, the county’s lowest weekly number of new cases since March.
From the week ending Friday, April 3 through the week ending Friday, June 5 ― a span of 10 weeks — Carroll County averaged 97 positive tests per week, with 131 the week ending May 22 the high and 67 the week ending April 17 the previous low, according to data supplied by the Carroll County Health Department.
While no new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were reported from any of Carroll County’s congregate living facilities on Friday, five new cases in the community at large were reported and one community death was announced.
Carroll County has seen 1,010 cases — last Friday’s data had Carroll with 984 — with 561 of those being residents or staff members of congregate living facilities. Carroll has seen 118 deaths.
Friday’s announced fatality was the 13th coronavirus death of a member of the Carroll County community not affiliated with a living facility. Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.
But the virus threatens people of any age. As of Friday, the county has confirmed 449 community cases. Eight are younger than 10 years old; 22 are in the 10-19 range; 63 are 20-29 years old; 65 are 30-39; 73 are 40-49; 126 are 50-59; 62 are 60-69; 16 are 70-79; and 14 are 80-89. Of the community cases, 222 are women and 227 are men.
The health department considers 305 people to be recovered from the disease, an increase of 15 who’ve been released from isolation since Thursday. The number of hospitalizations for the disease remained at 72.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 356 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 235, Mount Airy with 168, Manchester with 76, Hampstead with 37, Taneytown with 35, Finksburg with 29, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 11 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.