Carroll County reports four new COVID-19 cases, one death

According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 355 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 235, Mount Airy with 167, Manchester with 76, Taneytown with 35, Hampstead with 34, Finksburg with 29, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 11 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.