Carroll County reports four new COVID-19 cases, one death

As Carroll County continued to see only a handful of new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the health department, a local nursing home was dealing with another death.
Carroll County Health Department data released Thursday afternoon showed that Carroll had four new positive tests, following five on Wednesday, five on Tuesday and seven on Monday. Carroll averaged 12 new coronavirus cases per day in April and 15 in May. As recently as June 2, the county had 35 cases reported in one day.
The newly reported cases consisted of two members of the community at large, a resident at Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville and a resident of Brinton Woods Health and Rehab Center at Winfield, bringing the total number of cases in Carroll County to 1,005.
One death was announced from Longview Nursing Home in Manchester. This was the ninth death due to COVID-19 at Longview, which has seen 41 resident cases and 24 staff member cases (17 who live in Carroll).
Congregate living facilities account for more than 55% of the county’s cases, with 561. Of the 117 coronavirus deaths in Carroll County, 105 have been residents or staff members of congregate living facilities. Facilities that house multiple residents are particularly vulnerable to localized outbreaks — especially those that house the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions.
The county has confirmed 444 community cases. Eight are younger than 10 years old; 22 are in the 10-19 range; 63 are 20-29 years old; 65 are 30-39; 73 are 40-49; 125 are 50-59; 60 are 60-69; 15 are 70-79; and 13 are 80-89. Of the community cases, 217 are women and 227 are men.
The health department considers 290 people to be recovered from the disease. The number of hospitalizations for the disease remained at 72.
According to health department data, Westminster has the most cases in Carroll, with 355 across two ZIP codes, followed by Sykesville/Eldersburg with 235, Mount Airy with 167, Manchester with 76, Taneytown with 35, Hampstead with 34, Finksburg with 29, Keymar with 28, New Windsor with 22, Woodbine with 11 and Union Bridge with eight. Data is suppressed in ZIP codes with seven cases or fewer.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. seven days a week at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. After hours, callers may leave a message or call 211. People with emergencies should continue to call 911.