Carroll County reports lowest weekly COVID-19 case total in nearly a year

Last week marked the fourth consecutive week and seventh out of the past eight that Carroll’s weekly total of COVID-19 cases has decreased. The county had seen at least 100 cases of COVID-19 for 28 consecutive weeks before the number dropped to 91 the week of May 9 and then 77 the week of May 16 before plummeting to 21 last week. Carroll had at least 200 cases in 16 of those weeks, including a record 534 the week of Jan. 3.