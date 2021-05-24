Number of COVID-19 cases in Carroll County declines for third week in a row

The number of COVID-19 cases in Carroll County dropped for the third week in a row, to about one-third the number being reported in early April and to a point not seen in seven months.
Carroll County Health Department data shows 76 cases for last week after 90 the prior week and 138 the week before that. The last time Carroll had fewer cases than 76 was the week of Oct. 11, when 65 were reported. From that point, cases went steadily up until the county eclipsed 500 cases the first full week of January. From that point, case numbers dropped for seven weeks in a row before rising again past 200 cases for three straight weeks, including 226 the week of April 4.
The health department reported 19 new cases Monday afternoon for the previous 72 hours, eight of which count toward the week beginning May 23. All cases were community cases, and only three congregative living facility cases have been reported in the past three weeks.
No fatalities were reported.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, reported as an average over the past seven days, rose to 7.55. The rate peaked at 47.58 on Jan. 11 and dropped to as low as 5.51 on May 20.
Carroll’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, rose to 2.92%. After reaching 6.57% on April 8, the rate dropped as low as 2.6% on May 22.
Vaccine
Clinics at TownMall in Westminster with the Moderna vaccine are scheduled for Tuesday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Clinic dates and times can be found at cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links. Registration is preferred, but walk-ups will be vaccinated. Call 410-876-4848 for more information.
Marylanders can register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by going to covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). Those seeking pharmacies with available vaccine should go to vaccines.gov.
Around the state
Maryland health officials reported 228 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, continuing a trend of declining caseloads. On May 1, the two-week average daily case load was 963. Now, that 14-day average is below 400.
At the pandemic’s peak in January, that average was nearly 3,000. With inoculations accelerating, the state’s infection rate has plunged to 5.4 cases per 100,000 people. At one time, it was greater than 50.
So far, 68.2% of the state’s adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Community cases
Carroll has reported 8,121 cases of community members who have tested positive, 4,185 women and 3,936 men. Age group data:
0-9: 366
10-19: 1,007
20-29: 1,416
30-39: 1,131
40-49: 1,082
50-59: 1,486
60-69: 957
70-79: 470
80-89: 175
90-99: 31
Total/probable cases
Carroll has reported 9,366 total COVID-19 cases.
Carroll has also seen 3,310 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christine Condon contributed to this article.