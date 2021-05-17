Carroll County reports fewest COVID cases in seven months; death of one resident announced

In addition to Wednesday’s Pfizer vaccine clinic, the health department will be offering clinics for adults each of the next three Thursdays at TownMall of Westminster in the space formerly occupied by Sears. A Moderna vaccine clinic is set for 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and another Moderna clinic is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27. A Johnson & Johnson clinic is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. June 3 for those interested in the one-shot vaccine.