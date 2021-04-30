Carroll County no longer in ‘high’ COVID transmission category; one death reported

After data reconciliation by the health department, Carroll has seen 129 cases this week, all community cases. That’s about the same as the 125 new cases at the same point last week, when Carroll finished with what has been adjusted to 146 cases for a third consecutive weekly decline. Health department data shows 191 cases the week of April 11, 227 the week of April 4, and 229 the week of March 28, which was the highest number since mid-January.