COVID-19 case numbers in Carroll, positivity rate up slightly

The Carroll County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon as the positivity rate in Carroll rose above 5% for the first time in 10 days.
Carroll has seen 52 cases this week, including a resident and staff member at Sun Valley Homestead, a congregate living facility, reported Tuesday. That’s up slightly from the 44 new cases at the same point last week, when Carroll finished with what has been adjusted up to 145 cases for a third consecutive weekly decline. Health department data shows 190 cases the week of April 11, 228 the week of April 4 and 229 the week of March 28, which was the highest number since mid-January.
Carroll’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, rose to 5.09%. The World Health Organization recommends jurisdictions report a positivity rate below 5% for two weeks before easing coronavirus restrictions. Carroll’s rate had been below 5% since April 17.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, reported as an average over the past seven days, rose slightly to 13.57 after dipping to 12.98% through Saturday, it’s lowest point since March 9. The rate had been as low as 7.46 in early March after peaking at 47.58 on Jan. 11.
Around the state
Maryland added 677 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases reported throughout the pandemic to 444,491. Tuesday was the third day in a row Maryland reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.
The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate was 4.04%, down from 4.51% Monday, making Tuesday the fourth day in a row with a rate below 5%. The positivity rate, which averages the share of positive test results collected over a week, has declined for seven straight days.
Vaccine
The Carroll County Health Department is listing upcoming vaccination clinics on its website with links to register. As of Monday afternoon, clinics were posted for Tuesday at the Westminster Senior and Community Center and Wednesday at Mt. Airy Middle School with both offering Moderna vaccine and both running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links. Those over 65 or in need of assistance to register are asked to call 410-876-4848.
With the county’s senior centers reopening, the health department will be transitioning many of its vaccination clinics to TownMall of Westminster beginning next week.
The state of Maryland is in Phase 3 of vaccine eligibility, meaning anyone 16 and over can sign up and receive the vaccine. All Marylanders 16 and older can register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by going to covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
Community cases
Carroll has reported 7,725 cases of community members who have tested positive — 3,961 women and 3,764 men. Age group data:
0-9: 341
10-19: 933
20-29: 1,355
30-39: 1,076
40-49: 1,036
50-59: 1,424
60-69: 923
70-79: 443
80-89: 167
90-99: 27
Total cases
Carroll has reported 8,958 total COVID-19 cases. Updated ZIP code data was unavailable Tuesday.
Probable cases
In addition to the confirmed cases, Carroll also reported 11 new probable cases, making a total of 3,036 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations
The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at Carroll Hospital has not been updated on the health department website since April 18, when there were 40. That was an increase from 36 the previous week and 33 the week before. There had been 42 patients hospitalized during the peak of the post-holiday surge, but that number steadily decreased until Carroll Hospital had only three COVID-positive patients on March 9.
