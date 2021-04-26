Number of new COVID-19 cases in Carroll County drops for third straight week; fewest in nearly 2 months

Last week, Carroll County reported its fewest weekly cases of COVID-19 in nearly two months.
According to the Carroll County Health Department, there were 143 total new cases for the week beginning April 18. The last time Carroll had a weekly total of fewer than 150 cases was the week of Feb. 28, when 121 were reported.
It is the third consecutive weekly decline. Health department data shows 190 cases the week of April 11, 228 the week of April 4 and 229 the week of March 28, which was the highest number since mid-January.
The health department reported 53 cases Monday afternoon for the previous 72-hour period, all community cases. Of those, 34 count toward this week’s totals.
Carroll’s case rate per 100,000 people per day, reported as an average over the past seven days, rose slightly to 13.23 after dipping to 12.98% the previous day, it’s lowest point since March 9. The rate had been as low as 7.46 in early March after peaking at 47.58 on Jan. 11.
Carroll’s testing positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that returned positive results over the past seven days, went up slightly to 4.77%.
Carroll fatalities
The health department announced the April 22 COVID-19 death of an over-65 member of the community. It was Carroll’s second death last week after five were reported for the week of April 11, Carroll’s deadliest since mid-January. The health department reported two deaths for the three-week period beginning Feb. 28, but there have been 15 deaths since March 21.
There have been 242 fatalities in Carroll County attributed to the coronavirus over the past 13 months — 70 community members and 172 residents of congregate living facilities.
Around the state
Maryland on Monday reported the fewest number of new, daily coronavirus cases since March 2 as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate continued to decline. The Maryland Department of Health reported 557 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases reported throughout the pandemic to 443,814.
Maryland hospitals were treating 1,115 people due to complications from COVID-19, 30 fewer than the day before, according to state health officials. The number of current coronavirus patients has declined for six consecutive days.
The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate was 4.51%, down from 4.76% Sunday and the third day in a row that health officials reported a rate below 5%.
Vaccine
The Carroll County Health Department is listing upcoming vaccination clinics on its website with links to register. As of Monday afternoon, clinics were posted for Tuesday at the Westminster Senior and Community Center and Wednesday at Mt. Airy Middle School with both offering Moderna vaccine and both running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links. Those over 65 or in need of assistance to register are asked to call 410-876-4848.
With the county’s senior centers reopening, the health department will be transitioning many of its vaccination clinics to TownMall of Westminster beginning next week.
The state of Maryland is in Phase 3 of vaccine eligibility, meaning anyone 16 and over can sign up and receive the vaccine. All Marylanders 16 and older can register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site by going to covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
Community cases
Carroll has reported 7,707 cases of community members who have tested positive — 3,948 women and 3,759 men. Age group data:
0-9: 336
10-19: 930
20-29: 1,353
30-39: 1,076
40-49: 1,031
50-59: 1,422
60-69: 922
70-79: 443
80-89: 167
90-99: 27
Total cases
Carroll has reported 8,938 total COVID-19 cases. ZIP code data (those with fewer than seven cases are not listed):
21784 (Eldersburg/Sykesville): 2,204
21157 (Westminster): 1,988
21158 (Westminster): 1,104
21771 (Mount Airy): 686
21074 (Hampstead): 645
21102 (Manchester): 563
21787 (Taneytown): 559
21048 (Finksburg): 464
21776 (New Windsor): 242
21797 (Woodbine): 160
21104 (Marriottsville): 137
21791 (Union Bridge): 107
21757 (Keymar): 66
Probable cases
In addition to the confirmed cases, Carroll also reported 15 new probable cases, making a total of 3,025 probables since the beginning of the pandemic. These are patients who test positive using a rapid antigen test, rather than a molecular test like those offered at state-run testing sites. The health department doesn’t consider these results to be confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations
Eleven people were reported hospitalized for COVID-19 at Carroll Hospital on Monday, and 527 members of the community have now been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.
The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at Carroll Hospital has not been updated since April 18, when there were 40. That was an increase from 36 the previous week and 33 the week before. There had been 42 patients hospitalized during the peak of the post-holiday surge, but that number steadily decreased until Carroll Hospital had only three COVID-positive patients on March 9.
Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this article.