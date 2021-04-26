Number of new COVID-19 cases in Carroll County drops for third straight week; fewest in nearly 2 months

The Carroll County Health Department is listing upcoming vaccination clinics on its website with links to register. As of Monday afternoon, clinics were posted for Tuesday at the Westminster Senior and Community Center and Wednesday at Mt. Airy Middle School with both offering Moderna vaccine and both running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments can be made by visiting cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links. Those over 65 or in need of assistance to register are asked to call 410-876-4848.